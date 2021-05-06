Go

SA sees jump in new COVID-19 infections as 2,073 cases recorded

Forty-six more people have also died after contracting the virus, with the country's death toll now at 54,557.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The number of daily coronavirus infections in South Africa has breached the 2,000 mark for the first time in several weeks.

These take our known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,588,000.

Forty-six more people have also died after contracting the virus, with the country's death toll now at 54,557.

Over 1.5 million people have recuperated so far, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

On the vaccine front, just over 353,000 healthcare workers have now received their jab.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA