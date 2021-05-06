SA sees jump in new COVID-19 infections as 2,073 cases recorded

Forty-six more people have also died after contracting the virus, with the country's death toll now at 54,557.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of daily coronavirus infections in South Africa has breached the 2,000 mark for the first time in several weeks.

These take our known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,588,000.

Over 1.5 million people have recuperated so far, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

On the vaccine front, just over 353,000 healthcare workers have now received their jab.

