Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to a question from the National Freedom Party’s Shaik Emam on whether the ANC should not withdraw from the elections after being aware of criminal activity within its ranks and was doing nothing about it.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the majority of South Africans still had confidence in the ANC and the party would take part in the local government elections in October with enthusiasm.

READ: Watch Live: President Ramaphosa replies to questions in national assembly

Ramaphosa was responding to a question from the National Freedom Party’s Shaik Emam on whether the ANC should not withdraw from the elections after being aware of criminal activity within its ranks and doing nothing about it.

Ramaphosa said people’s confidence in the ANC was borne out by recent by-election results.

“Most can see what is happening, and they can see that the ANC is in the process of renewing itself, rebuilding itself, correcting itself and demonstrating its determination to focus on the interests of our people.”

Ramaphosa’s question and answer session was slightly delayed after the EFF questioned who he was representing.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu referred to suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s letter to Ramaphosa suspending him as party leader.

The EFF was ruled out of order and the question and answer session went ahead.

[NATIONAL ASSEMBLY: HYBRID]: Our DP @FloydShivambu asks Mr Ramaphosa why is there no budget allocated to the rollout of the Vaccine Programme? pic.twitter.com/0QGdn7H17b Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 6, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.