Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail

ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to address the 'absence of ethics and integrity' in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's suspension ANC NEC member, Minister Naledi Pandor, is calling for "all those who are corrupt to go to jail", with opposition parties warning that the party was facing a massive corruption crisis amid concerns of long drawn out court battles by all those implicated.

Pandor was responding to the suspension of Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to address the "absence of ethics and integrity" in the country.

Magashule was, however, insisting that he remained in office because he'd appealed the party's decision to suspend him.

In a bizarre move, he claimed that he'd suspended Ramaphosa even though he had no such authority to do so.

“It has been a tough challenge, but President Cyril Rampahosa is resolute in his intention to address the malfeasant prevalent in our country," Pandor said in the interview.

Pandor believed that the tough stance taken by the party to suspend Magashule and others was to ensure that the country restored public credibility.

Political analyst Steven Friedman believed that this was the right step taken by Ramaphosa.

"It’s quite common to say that there are structures in place, that the president and his allies and those in charge of government are not in charge of the ANC. I think what is clear at the moment, they are very much in charge of both and that is a significant shift."

Meanwhile, opposition parties were weighing in.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the country should not allow a "civil war inside the ANC to drag the country into a constitutional crisis".

“On the one hand, it is clear that Ace Magashule and his fellow bedmates will not hesitate to burn our country to the ground in order to hang onto their ill-gotten gains and they should go to jail,” Steenhuisen said.

At the same time, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that he believed that all of this would lead to lengthy and expensive court battles.

“We will hear how judges are interpreting that resolution,” Holomisa said.

While the ANC suspension letters have left South Africa’s taxpayers confused and frustrated, it remains to be seen how this saga will play out in the courts.

