Nothing untoward about Mogoeng's long leave, says judiciary

JOHANNESBURG - The judiciary has clarified that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decision to take long leave is normal practice in accordance with the Judges' Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act .

Mogoeng's leave, which will last for about six months, commenced in the beginning of this month, raising public curiosity given the number of high-profile cases due to be decided by the Constitutional Court.

Judges are provisioned three and half months of leave for every four years of actual service and according to the judiciary. Mogoeng has been unable to go on leave since July 2018.

Judges Matter' s Allyson Tilly confirmed that it was ordinary for a chief justice to take long leave in the last six months of their tenure.

“Justice Mogoeng is on leave and he will retire at the end of it. So effectively he will not be acting as chief justice during that time or going forward. So that appears to be the end of the period during which Mogoeng is the chief justice,” she said.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Justice Sisi Khamphephe had been appointed as acting deputy chief justice to head the apex court while Raymond Zondo continues to chair the state capture commission.

