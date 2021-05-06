MPs line up tough questions on COVID-19 vaccines, GBV for Ramaphosa Q&A

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) both want more details about the government’s plan to vaccinate 40 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be answering questions before the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

It will be his first oral reply session since the new parliamentary term began.

The sitting starts at 2pm.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) both want more details about the government’s plan to vaccinate 40 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants to know how many doses the government has secured, their brand and delivery dates.

EFF leader Julius Malema also wants Ramaphosa to spell out how much the government was paying for vaccines.

Ramaphosa is also expected to shed light on what the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were doing to address the violent insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald wants Ramaphosa to report back on what he has done to reduce the backlog in gender-based violence cases, especially as there was a backlog of more than 170,000 DNA

tests, many of which related to gender-based violence cases.

