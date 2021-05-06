Mabe reacts to Magashule’s defiance: No one is above ANC’s discipline

He's reacted to suspended secretary general Ace Magashule’s letter to party president Cyril Ramaphosa admitting it’s an unprecedented situation.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday said that no one was above the party's organisational discipline.

He was reacting to suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s letter to party president Cyril Ramaphosa, admitting that it was an unprecedented situation.

In the bizarre letter, Magashule informed Ramaphosa that he was suspended even though he had no authority to do so.

The ANC has called for cool heads as it prepares to discuss Magashule and his defiance of the party at a national executive committee meeting this weekend.

He was suspended this week after failing to step aside over the past 30 days, this is in accordance with a 2017 ANC conference resolution for those facing corruption or serious charges to vacate office.

Mabe claimed that no one was above the party: “We have requested that the secretary-general respects the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organisation. All of us must at all times subject ourselves to the discipline of the organisation, which is driven by the oath of membership that we have taken.”

