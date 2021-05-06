Lindani Myeni’s memorial service to be held in Empangeni today

The 29-year-old rugby player, who was married to American national Lindsay, was killed by members of the Honolulu police department in Hawaii following an altercation.

DURBAN - A memorial service is expected to be held in Empangeni on Thursday for Lindani Myeni, the South African man who was shot dead by police in the United States last month.

The 29-year-old rugby player, who was married to an American national, was killed by members of the Honolulu Police Dpartment in Hawaii following an altercation.

Myeni’s remains were brought back home a few days ago.

Lindani Myeni’s aunt, Nonhlanhla Myeni, described her nephew as a well-groomed and decently behaved young man.

“Lindani was a loving, kind and welcoming person and always in a good mood. Being born and bred from a Christian family, at the right age, he voluntarily gave his life to Christ.”

The police who killed Myeni claimed that he attacked them first when they responded to a robbery call.

But initial investigations have revealed that the officers failed to announce themselves and show their credentials before opening fire.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial authorities have called on US President Joe Biden to ensure that the Myeni family gets justice.

