Lindani Myeni's death a blow to the country - Zikalala

South African rugby player Lindani Myeni was killed by members of the Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii following an altercation last month.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the passing of rugby player Lindani Myeni had dealt a devastating blow to the country

Twenty-nine-year-old Myeni - who was married to American national Lindsay - was killed by members of the Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii following an altercation last month.

Zikalala delivered the keynote address at his memorial service on Thursday.

Myeni’s family described him as a devoted father and loving son.

The premier said the rugby player’s death would not be in vain.

“We promise that we will not rest on our laurels until justice finally prevails.”

Zikalala said the US government must respond to the outrage over Myeni’s killing by ensuring justice.

"We pin our hopes on US President, Joe Biden, that his intervention might help the wheels of justice to turn with speed.

"We also pray for former US President Barack Obama’s mediation, who hails from Hawaii, in bringing the killers of Lindani to book.”

Myeni is expected to be laid to rest this weekend.

