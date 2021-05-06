Lamola: Money being redirected from other govt programmes to fund Zondo Inquiry

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told Parliament’s justice committee that they were starting to feel the financial squeeze of the Zondo Commission, which had cost taxpayers about R800 million over three years.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that they’ve had to redirect money from other government programmes to fund the state capture inquiry.

On Wednesday, he told Parliament’s justice committee that they were starting to feel the financial squeeze of the Zondo Commission, which had cost taxpayers about R800 million over three years.

Lamola and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi were questioned about the inquiry during a briefing on the department’s annual performance plan.

Minister Lamola told members of Parliament that they’d received an additional R75 million to go towards the Zondo Commission.

He said that they’d had to find funds from other commitments.

"Ourselves also as a department, we would want to see the commission finish its work because it also affects our progress because some of the money we might have to find to help the commission, we have to cut from some of our programmes."

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi also told the committee investigators are processing evidence from the state capture inquiry before it starts prosecuting…

"As we all know there’s no cross-examination, well limited cross-examination, before the commission and so as the investigators, we have to anticipate those things and there’s a lot more work that needs to go into the investigation after we receive evidence from the commission."

Lamola said that the commission was expected to conclude by the end of June before releasing its report.

