Ipid clears police over use of water cannon on grant recipients in Bellville

In January, officers used a water cannon to enforce social distancing among queueing beneficiaries at Sassa's Bellville office.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has found no wrongdoing in relation to police action to disperse disability grant recipients.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz then laid a complaint.

The Ipid report was not made public but Eyewitness News has seen it.

The report found that there was no misconduct when police gave the order to use the water cannon on disability grant applicants.

Evidence submitted in the investigation revealed that the beneficiaries had stormed Sassa's Bellville branch.

There were also no injuries or complaints reported.

However, the Western Cape legislature's Social Development committee chair Gillian Bosman was disappointed.

"I'll be writing to the chairperson of the provincial standing committee on community safety to request that matter be tabled at the next briefing meeting with SAPS and that Ipid be asked to present as well."

The report has cleared all officials deployed on that day.

