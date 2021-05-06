Due to time constraints, Zondo says he may not make findings on some matters

State capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to conclude his work at the end of next month after spending nearly a R1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday said that he might not make findings in his report on some matters heard at the state capture commission and that he would leave it to law enforcement agencies to decide if they wanted to pursue such cases because he was running out of time.

He said that he decided to focus on the Public Protector issues and leave those brought by former President Jacob Zuma because he knew there would not be time.

But he was continuing to hear evidence and he said there would not be enough time to finish even that limited work.

“It seems that we may have situations wherein regard to some matters, we have run out of time. We haven’t heard everybody, or investigations were not complete. So, we might have situations where it is not appropriate to make any findings, but maybe leave it to the law enforcement if they want to take whatever we have done further.”

