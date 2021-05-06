Defiant Magashule says he's still ANC SG; suspends party leader Ramaphosa

A defiant Ace Magashule said that he remained in office because he has appealed the party’s decision to suspend him and claimed that he has suspended Cyril Ramphosa as he was facing allegations of vote-buying during his CR17 campaign to become party president.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that he would no longer remain silent as state resources were being used against him and his allies. He however did not name anyone by name.



A defiant Magashule said that he remained in office because he had appealed the party’s decision to suspend him.



He claims, instead, that he has suspended Cyril Ramphosa as he was facing allegations of vote-buying during his CR17 campaign to become party president.

READ: Ace Magashule’s controversial political legacy

Magashule called Eyewitness News on Wednesday night.

LISTEN: Ace Magashule: I'm still the ANC SG

He has accused his comrades of selectively enforcing Nasrec resolutions; he said that the 2017 conference decided that those facing criminal charges and those facing serious allegations must step aside.

“There is no conscience there. What happened to the conscience of everybody on the resolution of the ANC’s national highest decision-making body?” Magashule asked.

I have appealed (my suspension), I am secretary general of the ANC, I was elected by conference - Magashule @ewnreporter Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 5, 2021

I am still the secretary general, as the NEC we have suspended Cyril - Magashule @ewnreporter Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 5, 2021

ALSO READ: What the suspension from the ANC means for Magashule

He said that he would no longer remain silent as state organs were being used against him and his allies.

“This is not the last case; we know what they are cooking. We know what they are cooking against Supra, we know what they are cooking against Lindiwe Sisulu, we know what they are cooking against some of the ministers.”

Magashule was never expected to quietly stand on the sidelines of Luthuli House. But his grip on the party will again be tested when the ANC’s national executive committee meets this weekend.

His opponents said that it was a battleground that he had already lost.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.