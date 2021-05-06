DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl

A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms..

JOHANNESBURG - DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimang has been assaulted by a man who had earlier claimed the politician was a thief and a liar. A video showing a bleeding Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.

In it, the alleged attacker can be heard screaming at Msimanga who is on the phone while bleeding from the mouth and just above his left eye. The alleged attacker claimed Msimanga owed him R1.4 million.

"You're a liar and a thief. And this is what happens to liars and thieves. And don't try turn this into a political storm for yourself in my direction. You owe me money and I want it," said the angry unidentified man.

In an about turn, a video of the two men standing side by side has now surfaced claiming that the matter had been resolved.

In the footage, the man whose name has not been established by Eyewitness News, explains that it was all a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the DA said Msimanga denied the accusations.

The party's provincial chairperson Fred Nel said Msimanga was visiting his cousin in Benoni when he was attacked.

