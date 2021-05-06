Cyril Ramaphosa to ANC: Ace Magashule's letter to me is null and void

Cyril Ramaphosa, for the first time since Ace Magashule penned his response to his suspension, took ANC members of Parliament into his confidence, telling them he was shocked and dismayed by its contents.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyirl Ramaphosa has told the party’s caucus that issues brought up by embattled secretary general Ace Magashule in his own unauthorised attempt to suspend the party president are null and void.

Ramaphosa, for the first time since Magashule penned his response to his suspension, took ANC members of Parliament into his confidence, telling them he was shocked and dismayed by its contents.

Magashule, who has been suspended by the ANC, insists he remained the secretary-general as he has lodged an appeal with the party. He said the party’s 2017 resolution called for all those facing allegations of corruption to step aside and not just those facing corruption and serious charges.

The secretary-general had refused to step aside over the past 30 days which led to his suspension.

LISTEN: Ace Magashule: I’m not going anywhere

Ramaphosa confirmed to its parliamentary caucus that he had received Magashule’s letter, but said he regarded it as null and void.

The president, who was briefing the caucus on upcoming local government elections and the Zondo commission of inquiry, also used the opportunity to share his thoughts on the letter from a defiant Magashule.

Sources say he told them the matters raised by Magashule had been dealt with by the integrity commission in the ANC and that the accounts before the courts were not in his control and were not criminal matters.

READ: Mabe reacts to Magashule’s defiance: No one is above ANC’s discipline

While Ramaphosa is said to have told the caucus he got the letter at 10pm on Wenesday night, Magashule told Eyewitness News it was done on 3 May following the national working committee meeting.

The ANC president also said he would leave this issue to the party’s NEC which meets this weekend.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.