CoCT Mayco member Limbergh's CV now also under spotlight

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it had reviewed her CV and found no irregularities.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato to discipline Mayco member Xanthea Limberg for allegedly lying about her university qualification.

But Limberg has denied the accusation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it had reviewed her CV and found no irregularities.

The party's Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt: "I immediately requested that her CV be pulled from the online application platform and satisfied myself that at first glance, it appears that she didn't overstate any qualifications when applying for public office."

ANC leader in the City of Cape Town, Xolani Sotashe: "Madikizela resigned because he lied about the qualifications and he was taken to task by the leadership of the DA and you could see the differences between Mazzone and Madikizela."

The opposition alleged that she lied about completing her University of Cape Town (UCT) degree in politics and public administration.

Former Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, resigned after it emerged that he had misrepresented his tertiary education qualifications on his CV.

Meanwhile, Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen's efforts to deflect questions about his qualifications have not convinced opposition parties in the Western Cape.

The DA is investigating after claims that he was unable to prove that he has an honours degree in public administration and industrial psychology and a masters in business administration.

In a video on Facebook, Koen showed a letter and results from the University of Hull.

He also threatened legal action over the allegations: "Enough is enough. There is a fine line between playing politics and defamation of character. Using personal attacks on me is unacceptable. Play fair and judge me not based on who I am but what I deliver."



However, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore said that the video raised more questions.

"Our first concern is the fact that even though the DA has acknowledged that they are investigating him, they have not suspended him. The question it begs is that we do not see clear evidence of him having a degree. He's showing an assignment that he's submitted."

The Good Party will picket at the Saldanha municipal office, demanding the truth about Koen's MBA qualifications.

It will petition the Speaker to institute suspension procedures pending an investigation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.