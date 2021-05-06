Calls for relief aid as WC rescue teams deployed to flood-hit Overberg region

Officials said that the coastal towns of Struisbaai and Elim were affected by heavy downpours and strong winds on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Operational and maintenance teams are assisting flood victims in the Overberg region.

Officials said that the coastal towns of Struisbaai and Elim were affected by heavy downpours and strong winds on Wednesday.

Rescue teams, including the Disaster Management of the Overberg District Municipality, were dispatched to the area.

Local authorities said that heavy floods were experienced in parts of Agulhas, Struisbaai and Struisbaai North.

People affected by the floods have been evacuated to the local caravan park, the Struisbaai community hall and other places of accommodation.

#WCStorm Struisbaai and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rain and flooding. KB Images : Supplied pic.twitter.com/C6Tg0DLFqG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2021

#WCStorm Cape Agulhas Municipality officials say people are being evacuated from their homes and will be housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park, Struisbaai Community Hall, and other places of accommodation. KB pic.twitter.com/c5Kv08d2N8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2021

Municipal Manager, Eben Phillips: "Our municipality has established a disaster management fund and there are already people from a goodwill perspective who've made financial and other contributions in order to make the lives of the victims who have suffered damage to make it more bearable for them."

Caledon volunteer, Tanya Bippert, was also collecting items to support flood victims.

"People who have an extra blanket, who have a few tins of food, anything that can assist somebody that goes through a flood so that we could be prepared and any donations that we get in and don't use it in the Theewaterskloof area, we want to send to the Struisbaai area as well."

Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, was also assisting the community with relief aid.

