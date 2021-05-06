ANCWL calls for emergency meeting with party top brass over Magashule

Eyewitness News can confirm that the ANC Women's League has already approached the officials, who themselves were expected to meet following an act of defiance by Ace Magashule on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A concerned African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League has called for an emergency meeting with the ANC’s top officials over developments surrounding suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Eyewitness News can confirm that the league has already approached the officials, who themselves were expected to meet following an act of defiance by Magashule on Wednesday night.

The embattled secretary-general released a statement and letter which he sent out to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, suspending him over claims that the CR17 campaign during his bid for the ANC presidency bought party branches.

Magashule’s ousting follows the ANC giving party members facing corruption and other serious charges 30 days to step aside – failure to do this resulted in the suspensions being issued.

With lines drawn in the sand between the ANC’s NEC and its secretary-general, it’s the party’s women who want to ensure that the matter was attended to urgently.

ANC Women’s League secretary Meokgo Matuba said that it was very worried about the state of the organisation, including the battle of suspension letters that played out on Wednesday.

"This is an old organisation and if its existence is being threatened, we need to stand up as women."

Matuba said that the Women’s League must meet with the top officials even ahead of this weekend’s national executive committee.

She said that the ANC must find a better way to navigate current challenges.

"The manner is which we see developments in the media space and in the public space, we're not quite satisfied as members of the African National Congress and we believe that our organisation will listen to us."

The Women’s League secretary said that it would only formulate its own position on Magashule’s suspension and his defiance of the NEC after its national working committee meeting on Thursday evening.

