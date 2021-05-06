ANC Veterans League: Ace Magashule's behaviour is embarrassing

Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said the league expected embattled ANC secretary general to be disciplined and accept the party's resolutions.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Veterans League has described embattled secretary general Ace Magashule’s refusal to accept his temporary suspension from the party, along with his attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa, as embarrassing.

League resident Snuki Zikalala said he was taken aback by Magashule’s statement and his conversation with Eyewitness News in which Magashule vowed to remain in his position.

Magashule is the party’s most senior leader to be affected by suspensions after failing to step aside as per the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec conference resolutions. He is facing corruption charges.

Zikalala said when it came to the decision that party members must step aside, there was simply no going back.

He said this meant Magashule had to abide by the decision despite his defiant attempt to carry out his duties as if he was still in office.

Zikalala, who expressed shock and embarrassment over Magashule’s recent antics, said he did not expect this from him.

“It’s unlike him, he has uninterrupted service in the ANC, he served as Premier in the Free State. I really thought he had an understanding.”

Zikalala said the person who occupied the engine of the former liberation movement could not behave the way Magashule had.

“He was supposed to be the most matured, committed cadre of the movement,” Zikalala added.

The ANC’s NEC is expected to discuss Magashule’s defiance at its meeting this weekend.

