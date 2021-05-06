ANC’s Mabuyakhulu denies pocketing R1m donation ahead of ’08 KZN conference

Mike Mabuyakhulu testified at the state capture commission late on Wednesday about a R1 million donation that he received in cash that he denies he pocketed.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu said that he could not say for certain that no money was misappropriated ahead of the party’s provincial conference in 2008.

But he said that some expenses were paid with no records.

Mabuyakhulu said that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal received R7.2million in donations ahead of its provincial conference and part of it was R1 million from Sipho Tshabalala in cash.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: “Was it in a bag or in his pockets?”

Mabuyakhulu responded: “I don’t remember but it was not in the pockets.”

Mabuyakhulu said he reported all donations to the conference, but he couldn’t vouch for what the money was spent on.

“It was nine days before the provincial conference, so payments had to be made some payments not through the account fo the ANC but directly from donations.”

Despite this, Mabuyakhulu was adamant no money went missing, especially into his pockets.

Mabuyakhulu also said that he would not lie about receiving a R1 million ANC donation in cash just to get Tshabalala off the hook.

State capture commission investigators said that he made up the story to cover up for Tshabalala, who had received R1,053,000 the previous year, never accounted and was being investigated.

Investigators said that Mabuyakhulu made up the story to create a dead end.

Mabuyakhulu struggled to explain whether the money donated by Tshabalala was from him or if he had raised the donations from other sources.

"You're saying that that's a fabricated story that you did so to assist Mr Tshabalala?" the evidence leader asked.

Mabuyakhulu: "I'm saying, chairman, I did receive the million rand for the benefit of the ANC and there's no reason I would have created a story that would have placed me into a matter that I... really, I'm no player, I have no role in it, where I've been dragged into this matter that has absolutely nothing to do with me."

Mabuyakhulu said that the investigators lied about him.

He is testifying because he wants to cross-examine them.

