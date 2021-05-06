Agrizzi lied about respecting black Bosasa directors, Zondo Inquiry told

The former Bosasa consultant said Agrizzi admitted being racist because he knew the recording in which he called black people monkeys and the k-word would go public.

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Wakeford on Thursday said that Angelo Agrizzi lied to the state capture commission when he said that he respected black directors of Bosasa and he that believed they added value.

The former Bosasa consultant said that Agrizzi admitted being racist because he knew that the recording in which he called black people "monkeys" and the K-word would go public.

Wakeford said that Agrizzi said black directors were incompetent and he would kick them out.

He said Agrizzi was behind all the corruption at Bosasa because he was the de facto CEO while Gavin Watson didn’t sign anything including board directives.

Wakeford testified about Agrizzi's allegations against him, insisting that they were all fabricated.

“To suggest to the commission and his representations to it on 8 April 2019 that he is not a racist and that his belief is that these very same people that he referred to as monkeys, dysfunctional, rapists, thieves and looters are suddenly competent managers.”

