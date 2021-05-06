A silent genocide: Activists angered after fourth LGBTQIA+ murder in 2 months
In the latest incident, a woman was killed in Khayelitsha last weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A silent genocide. That's how activists have labelled hate crimes against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
In the latest incident, a woman was killed in Khayelitsha last weekend.
LISTEN: The Broken Rainbow – Hated for being lesbian
Phelokazi Ndlwana was stabbed to death.
Police confirmed that a man was arrested for Ndlwana's murder.
This is the fourth homophobic attack in less than two months in South Africa.
Sphamandla Khoza was murdered in KwaZulu-Natal in March.
Just two weeks later, the body of Andile Ntuthela was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of the person accused of the killing.
LISTEN: Homeless while queer: The search for a safe home
Last month, Lonwabo Jack was stabbed to death on his birthday in Cape Town.
The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa's Frank Gazu is outraged: “It is mostly hate and discrimination, it also hate speech that is perpetuated by some of us on social media platforms.”
The #QueerLivesMatter movement has condemned the latest killing.
_LISTEN: Transwomen with no safe healthcare: _
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.