A silent genocide: Activists angered after fourth LGBTQIA+ murder in 2 months

CAPE TOWN - A silent genocide. That's how activists have labelled hate crimes against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In the latest incident, a woman was killed in Khayelitsha last weekend.

Phelokazi Ndlwana was stabbed to death.

Police confirmed that a man was arrested for Ndlwana's murder.

This is the fourth homophobic attack in less than two months in South Africa.

Sphamandla Khoza was murdered in KwaZulu-Natal in March.

Just two weeks later, the body of Andile Ntuthela was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of the person accused of the killing.

Last month, Lonwabo Jack was stabbed to death on his birthday in Cape Town.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa's Frank Gazu is outraged: “It is mostly hate and discrimination, it also hate speech that is perpetuated by some of us on social media platforms.”

The #QueerLivesMatter movement has condemned the latest killing.

