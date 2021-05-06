2 people die in storm-related flooding in Bonnievale

This is one of several incidents reported after a storm lashed parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday and on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in flooding in the Bonnievale area.

They became trapped in their vehicle after it overturned on Wednesday night.



READ: Calls for relief aid as WC rescue teams deployed to flood-hit Overberg region

This is one of several incidents reported after a storm lashed parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday and on Thursday morning.

The provincial Local Government Department said that a bakkie that was stuck in floodwaters was towed out and the driver managed to escape unscathed.

Several roads in the Cape Winelands District were also damaged.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.