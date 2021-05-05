Go

Zulu royal family in Hillbrow to accompany Queen Mantfombi’s body to KZN

The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 22 September 2013, Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attends the festival of 'Zulu 200' celebrating the existence of the Zulu Nation at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban. Picture: AFP
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the AmaZulu royal family and dozens of Amabutho and maidens have gathered in Hillbrow from where the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will be taken to KwaZulu-Natal.

A delegation from her maiden family, the Swati royals from eSwatini, was also in Joburg to accompany the hearse carrying the queen back to her home.

She will be interred in a private ceremony on Thursday and a memorial service will be held on Friday.

