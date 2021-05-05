Zulu royal family in Hillbrow to accompany Queen Mantfombi’s body to KZN
The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the AmaZulu royal family and dozens of Amabutho and maidens have gathered in Hillbrow from where the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will be taken to KwaZulu-Natal.
A delegation from her maiden family, the Swati royals from eSwatini, was also in Joburg to accompany the hearse carrying the queen back to her home.
She will be interred in a private ceremony on Thursday and a memorial service will be held on Friday.
Zulu omnyama! #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/pAfIDSS0lRKZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021
The mortal remains of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu depart for KwaKhangelamankengane Palace, Nongoma.KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021
The memorial service will take place on Friday, 07 May 2021.#RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/1YWCzK7bk9
Ibutho laKwaZulu at the Johannesburg Mortuary to accompany the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu to Nongoma #RIPQueenMantfombiKZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021
The mortal remains of Her Majesty the Queen, will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace later today. #Zulu pic.twitter.com/elaumSoMEs
