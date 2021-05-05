Zulu royal family in Hillbrow to accompany Queen Mantfombi’s body to KZN

The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the AmaZulu royal family and dozens of Amabutho and maidens have gathered in Hillbrow from where the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will be taken to KwaZulu-Natal.

A delegation from her maiden family, the Swati royals from eSwatini, was also in Joburg to accompany the hearse carrying the queen back to her home.

She will be interred in a private ceremony on Thursday and a memorial service will be held on Friday.

The mortal remains of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu depart for KwaKhangelamankengane Palace, Nongoma.



The memorial service will take place on Friday, 07 May 2021.

Ibutho laKwaZulu at the Johannesburg Mortuary to accompany the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu to Nongoma #RIPQueenMantfombi



The mortal remains of Her Majesty the Queen, will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace later today.

