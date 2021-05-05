Widow of slain AGU cop Kinnear: Truth about plot to murder him will be revealed

Nicolette Kinnear attended court proceedings of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The widow of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear said that the truth about the plot to kill her husband would soon be revealed.

Nicolette Kinnear attended court proceedings of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.



Modack appeared alongside Anti-Gang Unit member Ashley Tabisher, with both facing a corruption charge.

The State claimed that Tabisher agreed to provide Modack with details of intelligence that the unit was gathering around him and when they planned to raid his premises.

Modack was also charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit murder for his alleged involvement in a failed hand grenade attack on Detective Charl Kinnear’s home in November 2019.

Nicolette Kinnear said that even though it was a slow process, clearer details into her husband’s murder would come to light.

“To have to sit in court and you hear attack after attack, from bombings to hand grenades, petrol bombs and knowing this was planned on destroying my family, it’s not easy as a mother.”

Killian and his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan will be back in the dock in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday to answer to charges relating to the attack on attorney William Booth.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.