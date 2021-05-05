WC rescue teams deployed to Struisbaai after flooding

The Cape Agulhas Municipality said people were being evacuated from their homes and would be housed at a caravan park, a community hall and other places of accommodation.

CAPE TOWN - Rescue teams have been deployed to Struisbaai and surrounding areas flooded due to heavy rains.

The Cape Agulhas Municipality said people were being evacuated from their homes and would be housed at a caravan park, a community hall and other places of accommodation.

Struisbaai and surrounding areas in the Western Cape experienced heavy rain and flooding on 5 May 2021. Picture: Supplied

READ: CoCT's emergency services on standby for incoming storm

Local Government MEC spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, said a Joint Operation Centre had been activated to coordinate disaster management.

"South African Weather Services have further issued an update to the earlier one. An increase in significant rainfall can now be expected over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands district as well as Hessequa municipality from this evening. We want to encourage people to use caution, to stay indoors as much as possible."

Forecaster at the Weather Service, Surprise Mhlongo, said they expected most of the adverse weather conditions to play out over the Cape Metro and the Overberg.

"Nothing much into the interior of the country. Gauteng, Bloemfontein and other Western Cape areas can expect severe weather."

Picture: Supplied

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.