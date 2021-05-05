Suspended KZN ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu insists he's innocent

Mike Mabuyakhulu, who voluntarily vacated his position as ANC deputy chair in KwaZulu-Natal, said while he'd like to testify at the Zondo Commission, he would have liked to cross-examine his accusers.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-suspended ANC Kwazulu-Natal deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu said none of the R1 million payment that was made in 2008 went to him, but he said received it for the ANC in his capacity as provincial treasurer.

“It’s the fact that I received a donation of R1 million from Sipho Shabala on the 11th of June 2008. I place on record Mr chairman that I received the said amount in my capacity as the provincial treasurer of the ANC at the time.”

Testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday, Mabuyakhulu disputed the testimony of investigator Trevor White who said he received the money.

He said while he welcomed the opportunity to testify, he would have wanted to cross-examine witnesses who implicated him first.

