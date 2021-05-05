Ship quarantined in Durban port after 14 members test positive for COVID-19

The Filipino-crewed vessel arrived in Durban on Sunday after a 17-day voyage from India. They were tested and cleared to embark on the trip.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet National Ports Authority said that a vessel that arrived from India was in quarantine at the Port of Durban.

Fourteen crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

A team of health experts has been assigned to check up on them while contact tracing was carried out.

The ship's chief engineer has also died of a heart attack.

