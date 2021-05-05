Go

SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 54,511 as 1,187 new infections recorded

Open graves at a cemetery in Hebron, north of Pretoria, South Africa, ahead of the funeral of a person who died from COVID-19 complications. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our national death toll to 54,511.

The Health Department also said that 1,187 infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the country's known caseload ballooning to 1,586,000.

The country's recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with more than 1.5 million people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, almost 340,000 healthcare workers have now received the Johnson & Johnson jab.

