SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 54,511 as 1,187 new infections recorded

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our national death toll to 54,511.

The Health Department also said that 1,187 infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the country's known caseload ballooning to 1,586,000.

The country's recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with more than 1.5 million people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, almost 340,000 healthcare workers have now received the Johnson & Johnson jab.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 586 148. Today, 59 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 509 656, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/RNoaCS7vhl Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 4, 2021

