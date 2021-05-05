R4.3bn set aside for vaccine may not be enough, Treasury's Mogajane tells MPs

Treasury wants to tap into its contingency reserves to help fund the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

CAPE TOWN - Treasury wants to tap into its contingency reserves to help fund the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The National Health Department aims to vaccinate about 14 million South Africans this year although, given several setbacks, this is unlikely.

ALSO READ: Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year

Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said that the R4.3 billion budgeted for vaccines may not be enough.

“The contingency reserve money that we have put in will kick in if there is a need to. We have set aside R4.3 billion when we put the budget together.”

Mogajane was briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on the department’s annual performance plan on Tuesday.

He said that the Pfizer vaccines would be arriving in the country in about two weeks.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.