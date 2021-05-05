Prince Buthelezi: AmaZulu King Zwelithini was clear on his successor

Amazulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the royal family should not struggle to find a new king for the Zulu nation as the king was clear in his will.

DURBAN Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini made it clear whom he preferred to be his successor as king of the Zulu nation through his will.

Buthelezi addressed the media amid public spats within the family following the passing of King Zwelithini and now his third wife Queen Mantfombi.

He said Queen Mantfombi was appointed as regent of the Zulu nation in line with the king’s express wishes express. He added that the royal family would not have a hard time finding the new king.

The remains of the Queen arrived in a massive convoy in KwaNongoma on Wednesday evening. The queen regent will be interred on Thursday in a ceremony closed to the Zulu and Swati royal families.

