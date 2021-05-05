Police raids in CT net drugs worth more than R2m

Officers raided a storage facility in the Westlake area in Cape Town on Tuesday, where they seized mandrax and tik. Detectives then proceeded to another storage site in Noordhoek, where more than 17,000 mandrax tablets were found, along with a haul of tik.

CAPE TOWN - There's been another massive drug bust in the Western Cape.

Officers raided a storage facility in the Westlake area in Cape Town on Tuesday, where they seized mandrax and tik.

A man was also arrested.

Detectives then proceeded to another storage site in Noordhoek, where more than 17,000 mandrax tablets were found, along with a haul of tik.

The combined value of the narcotics has been put at more than R2 million.

#sapsWC National Intervention Unit arrested a suspect (33) from Hanover Park yesterday, 04 May 2021.

Earlier this week, police pounced on a vehicle on the N7 along the West Coast. They discovered crystal meth, cocaine and heroin worth R5.5 million.

The driver was taken into custody.

