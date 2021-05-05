Objection to Gerrie Nel inclusion sees Solomon Nengwane death inquest postponed

AfriForum's private prosecution unit is acting on behalf of Solomon Nengwane's family against eight police officers who were holding the deceased in custody at the time of his death.

CAPE TOWN - Another police brutality case has been in court.

The magisterial inquest into the death of Solomon Nengwane while in custody in the North West in 2006 was on Tuesday postponed to next month.

AfriForum's private prosecution unit was acting on behalf of his family against eight police officers who were holding the deceased in custody at the time of his death.

Solomon Nengwane was one of five people tracked down by a task team in connection with a R14 million heist at the Benoni Police Station's evidence locker in 2006.

Former North West deputy police commissioner, Ntebo Jan Mabula, was one of the eight persons of interests in the death inquest.

The court must test whether their actions led to the death.

Nengwane, a police informer, was allegedly beaten to death and officers are accused of trying to cover it up.

AfriForum's Wico Swanepoel explained why the matter was postponed in the Brits Magistrates court on Tuesday.

"The lawyer for the persons of interest indicated that there was a conflict of interest with Advocate Gerrie Nel's involvement. They requested a postponement to the 9th of June in order to bring an application to remove Advocate Gerrie Nel from being involved in the inquest."

AfriForum said that Mabula had previously objected to Advocate Gerrie Nel's involvement because he arrested Nel in 2008 during the prosecution of the late corrupt police commissioner, Jackie Selebi.

