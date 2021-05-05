MPs want to know why Zondo Commission hasn't yet led to any prosecutions

The Justice Minister and the head of the prosecuting authority faced questions from justice committee members who quizzed them on when the NPA would use information from the Zondo Commission to prosecute offenders.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament want the National Prosecuting Authority to start prosecuting those implicated in the State Capture Inquiry. They also want the Zondo commission to speedily conclude its business after it started three years ago.

NPA head Shamila Batohi and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday briefed MPs on the department's annual performance plan.

Members of the committee wanted to know how the NPA was doing with prosecuting those who had already been implicated at the state capture inquiry.

Committee member Werner Horne asked why so little had happened in three years.

“At the time we were told by the minister that the prosecution would be speeded up following information that we received from the commission. But as we sit here, very little has been done and it’s been three years. Why is that the case?”

The NPA’s Shamiela Batohi told the committee there had to be further investigation in many cases.

“We have to verify some of the information as you know there is no cross-examination or limited cross-examination,” she said.

