Masuku opts against appealing High Court ruling in SIU matter

Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku had sought to have a report by the SIU which led to his sacking overturned and while his application was unsuccessful, he claimed that he had been exonerated of corruption by the courts.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will not be appealing a decision of the High Court which ruled against him with costs in favour of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

In a statement, Masuku has announced that he would not be pursuing charges because the findings were unequivocally exculpatory and had removed public doubt about him being corrupt.

The former MEC was fired last year over a multi-million rand personal protective equipment tender which his department oversaw.

A full bench of the High Court found him to be deaf and blind to the risks of alleged irregularities and that he took no steps to protect the department.

As Masuku puts his legal battle with the SIU behind him, he said that he hoped that the court’s judgement would be taken into consideration by his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

In a four-page letter, Masuku explained why he decided to no longer pursue the report which led to his axing.

He also hit out at the SIU, which he accuses of finding him guilty by association and sought to clarify some of the issues on which he had been found wanting in the judgement.

The former Health MEC also warned other executive authorities of the impact of the judgement on dereliction of duty because of his own failure to open a single email.

Masuku, who is fighting to remain a member of the ANC after being found guilty by a provincial disciplinary committee, said that he hoped that the national committee looking at his appeal would also take the judgement into consideration.

