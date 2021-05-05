Late Zulu Queen to be interred at midnight

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passed away last week at a Johannesburg hospital, aged 65.

DURBAN - Gauteng premier David Makhura said while he understood that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s passing was a sad occasion for the Zulu nation, mourners must adhere to COVID-19 regulations as the country was still in a pandemic.

She had apparently been battling ill-health since 2016. However, the exact cause of her death is not yet known.

Makhura was part of the delegation transporting the Queen’s body from Gauteng to her Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Her Majesty, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu’s remains are being transported to KwaKhangelamankengane Palace led by @GTP_Traffstats. The @kzngov will meet the Gauteng Provincial Government delegation halfway to receive Her Majesty. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/b0OjLq8ied — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

Scores of Zulu regiments and maidens were among those escorting the mortal remains of the late Queen.

Earlier on Wednesday they gathered outside the Hillbrow mortuary in Johannesburg clad in traditional regalia and singing cultural songs.

Makhura again extended his condolences to the Zulu royal family.

“It is indeed sad that we have lost her majesty immediately after losing the king, but as I have said, all we as a people can do is to wish the Zulu royal house strength and resilience."

The Queen is expected to be interred at midnight in a private ceremony attended by only close members of the Zulu and Swati royal families.

