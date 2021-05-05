Makhubo satisfied with resolution of City of Joburg's billing crisis

Nine years ago, the National Consumer Commission had to step in to resolve the billing problems by issuing 45 compliance notices regarding incorrect accounts and estimations for both electricity and water usage.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said that he was satisfied that the Joburg billing crisis had been resolved, with only 1% errors still existing.

Makhubo delivered his State of the City Address on Tuesday and said that the billing crisis was something of the past.

He said that they were now receiving minimal queries from residents, proving that they "broke the back of the crisis".

“The issue here is how to respond to the queries as customers raise them.”

