Limpopo Health MEC praises hospital staff for putting out deadly fire

The blaze, which claimed two lives, broke out in the early hours of Monday morning and the cause has not been established yet.

CAPE TOWN - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has praised staff at Modimolle's FH Odendaal Hospital after they helped put out a fire that claimed the lives of two patients.

Officials said that the fire broke out in one of the cubicles at the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

Ramathuba, who visited the facility on Monday, explained that nurses managed to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“They were able to evacuate all the patients. Unfortunately, in the process, we lost two patients.”

Ramathuba said that autopsies would be performed to determine the patient's exact cause of death.

“To establish whether it is a result of smoke inhalation that could have resulted in the demise of these patients. However, we want to send a message of condolence to the families.”

One of the deceased was an inmate being treated at the medical facility.

Police were investigating the incident.

