Go

Late Zulu Queen to be interred in private ceremony

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passed away last week at a Johannesburg hospital, aged 65.

Mourners make way for the hearse in front of the morgue in Johannesburg on 5 May 2021 while they gather to pay their last respects to Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu who died on 29 April 2021. Picture: Luca Sola/AFP
Mourners make way for the hearse in front of the morgue in Johannesburg on 5 May 2021 while they gather to pay their last respects to Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu who died on 29 April 2021. Picture: Luca Sola/AFP
21 hours ago

DURBAN - Gauteng premier David Makhura said while he understood that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s passing was a sad occasion for the Zulu nation, mourners must adhere to COVID-19 regulations as the country was still in a pandemic.

The Queen passed away last week at a Johannesburg hospital, aged 65.

She had apparently been battling ill-health since 2016. However, the exact cause of her death is not yet known.

Makhura was part of the delegation transporting the Queen’s body from Gauteng to her Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Scores of Zulu regiments and maidens were among those escorting the mortal remains of the late Queen.

Earlier on Wednesday they gathered outside the Hillbrow mortuary in Johannesburg clad in traditional regalia and singing cultural songs.

Makhura again extended his condolences to the Zulu royal family.

“It is indeed sad that we have lost her majesty immediately after losing the king, but as I have said, all we as a people can do is to wish the Zulu royal house strength and resilience."

The Queen is expected to be interred in a private ceremony attended by only close members of the Zulu and Swati royal families.

READ: Zulu royal family in Hillbrow to accompany Queen Mantfombi’s body to KZN

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA