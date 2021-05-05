Khayelitsha police tell complainant to investigate her own sexual assault case

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is now calling for an urgent investigation by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman. It's understood the woman went to police the day after she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha police officer allegedly told a rape survivor to investigate her own complaint.

The incident apparently happened while she was trying to report a case of sexual assault at the Site B Police Station in March.

MEC Albert Fritz said according to a report, an officer recording her statement told her she looked too relaxed and did not look like someone who had been through a traumatic experience.

The woman and her friend were then reportedly told to establish her attacker's whereabouts and trap him so the police could arrest him.

They refused and said the suspect was a dangerous man. Fritz said the incident was indicative of why many rape victims did not report the crimes.

This is not the first such complaint against police officers and last year a rape victim accused Langa police of assaulting her while she was reporting the crime.

