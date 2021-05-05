Justice Minister hopes costly Zondo Commission will wrap up in June

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the state capture inquiry had been costly and forced his department to put some of its programmes on hold.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said they are beginning to feel the financial squeeze of the State Capture Inquiry.

Briefing Parliament's Justice Committee on his department's annual performance plan, Lamola said they were hoping the Zondo Commission concluded before the extension until June ran out.

In August, it will be exactly three years since the inquiry heard from its first witness, Treasury's chief procurement officer, Willie Mathebula.

Bulelani Magwanishe was among the MPs pressing Lamola for answers, questioning if 30 June would indeed be the deadline.

“And I can confirm chairperson that we have found an amount of R75 million from the National Treasury,” Lamola said.



He said the inquiry - which had cost almost R800 million - had become a little too costly.

“To have the commission, we have to cut from some of our programmes.

"So we are beginning to feel the squeeze of the resources,” said the minister, adding that the commission would have concluded its business at the end of June.

