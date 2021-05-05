COVID-positive Filipino crew member in Durban hospital after voyage to India

The man - who experienced breathing difficulties - was one of 14 crew members in quarantine after they had tested positive for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - A Filipino crew member on-board a vessel in Durban harbour was rushed to hospital on Wednesday.

The Eaubonne vessel berthed at the Port of Durban on Sunday following a 17-day voyage from India.

In a statement, Transnet National Ports Authority said the ship's chief engineer had died of a heart attack.

Transnet said in line with COVID-19 protocols, the entire ship was in quarantine.

“Fourteen crew members tested positive and the autopsy confirmed that the other one passed away due to cardiac arrest.

"So immediately we got that information, we put the ship on lockdown saying operations must cease with immediate effect. And nobody should be allowed to board the vessel and those who are boarding the vessel must now quarantine,” said Durban port manager Moshe Motlohi.

