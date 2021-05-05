Eskom warns it will intensify load reduction in parts of Gauteng

The power utility said its network was overloaded as a result of illegal electricity activities across high-density areas in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned it will have to intensify load reduction in certain parts of Gauteng in order to protect its infrastructure from repeated failure and explosions.

It said reasons behind the concerning overload included the careless use of electricity, illegal connections, the by-passing of meters, tampering with and the vandalising of electricity infrastructure.

Eskom said this had additionally led to damaged cables, transformers and mini-substations in these areas.

