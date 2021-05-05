EFF criticises govt for not imposing travel ban on India

The EFF says government should use the same approach it used earlier this year when it closed land borders to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has joined growing calls for South Africa to implement a travel ban to and from India.

The red berets, in a statement, accused the government of ignoring global trends and foresight to prevent potential devastation from hitting the country

This is also in the wake of fears that the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India might have already reached the country's shores.

But Health Minister Zweli Mkhize allayed fears on Tuesday, saying the variant had not yet been detected.

ALSO READ: MKHIZE: SA HAS MEASURES IN PLACE TO DEAL WITH COVID-19 VARIANT FOUND IN INDIA

India has recorded over 20 million infections, resulting in oxygen shortages, patients dying in hospital parking lots and crematoriums running out of space.

The EFF also likened government's current response to one it showed in March 2020 when it allowed patients with the first confirmed cases in the country to self-quarantine instead of using the party's suggestion of having them isolate on Robben Island.

The fighters also criticised government's reluctance to ban travel between India, saying similar considerations were not made when it came to land ports in December.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.