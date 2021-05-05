Danny Jordaan: Our choice of Hugo Broos as Bafana coach was unanimous

The 69-year-old Belgian was handed the reins at Bafana Bafana after winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

JOHANNESBURG - Belgian Hugo Broos has been handed a five-year contract as the new Bafana Bafana coach, replacing Molefi Ntseki who was sacked last month after failing to qualify the team for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

It was announced on Wednesday that the 69-year-old was handed the reins at Bafana Bafana after winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said the decision to appoint Broos was a unanimous one and that it was not just about winning at this point.

Safa insisted they had appointed the right man to take Bafana Bafana to the next level.

Broos started coaching in 1988 and has previously taken charge of teams including Brugge, Anderlecht and Genk.

The Cameroon national team job is the only time he has been in charge at the international level.

His first games in charge of Bafana would most likely be the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June.

