Cosatu demands that CoCT resolves issues with Samwu in dispute with firefighters

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said that more than 500 firefighters could be fired after they participated in an illegal strike in 2019 over long working hours and their pay structure.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is being urged to resolve a firefighters' dispute in an amicable manner.

For weeks now, Samwu has been trying to address the firefighters' matter with those in authority and claimed to have received no proper feedback.

Now Cosatu has stepped in, expressing concern over how the municipality was handling the issue.

Spokesperson Malvern de Bruyn said that the firefighters risked their lives during recent fires and now their future was uncertain.

"They all call these people heroes of the province and now today the city is trying to get rid of those firefighters and the city is refusing to come to the table and renegotiate."



De Bruyn said that they condemned the attack on firefighters and demanded that the City of Cape Town resolved all the issues with Samwu.

The city has indicated that it was busy with a disciplinary process and maintained that the current shift agreement was valid and binding in terms of a Labour Court judgement.

