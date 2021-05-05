CoCT's emergency services on standby for incoming storm

The South African Weather Service has warned of sporadic, heavy rainfall especially during the evening and overnight hours into Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - An intense cold front that is expected to make landfall in the Cape Peninsula on Wednesday will result in widespread showers, strong winds and very rough sea conditions.

The City of Cape Town said that all its services and external agencies were on standby to manage any events that might occur as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Weather forecaster Lauren Smith said that regions in the Western Cape would be affected.

"We also have a yellow level for rain resulting in flooding and structural damage for the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, the Garden Route district on Wednesday as well as on Thursday."

The city's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell: “The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Management Centre that an intense cold front will make a land fall on Wednesday. We remind residents to clear out any potential blockages around their homes. In low-lying areas, dig a trench around your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.”

