Cango Caves turnaround strategy could be the light at end of the tunnel

The Cango Caves have been battling to stay afloat due to very low-income levels and rises in fixed operating costs.

CAPE TOWN - The Greater Oudtshoorn Municipal Council has been given the green light for a turnaround strategy for the Cango Caves.

In a recent special council meeting, officials resolved to develop an economic recovery and turn-around plan for the Cango Caves.

Like many businesses, it’s battling to stay afloat as it's experiencing very low-income levels and rises in fixed operating costs, and currently running at a loss.

The turnaround plan included several actions to increase revenue. Reviewing the current tariff structure, the development of packages and a new marketing strategy are some of the things that need to be done.

“The strategy seeks to minimise operational costs and adding things like virtual tours. We will focus more on the local market and make it more attractive by offering new attractive deals,” said Greater Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Macpherson.

