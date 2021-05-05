Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March, after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

JOHANNESBURG - Belgian Hugo Broos has been appointed as the new coach of Bafana Bafana.

The South African Football Association made the announcement on Wednesday.

Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March, after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Belgian coach has signed a five-year contract.

As we wait for the formal announcement of the new #BafanaBafana coach, Hugo Broos has revealed himself to be the coach. TM pic.twitter.com/8LKSt6GOk7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2021

