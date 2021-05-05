Atlantis community protests outside court after murder of Chanre Viljoen

This week, 21-year-old Chanre Viljoen was stabbed to death, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Atlantis is struggling to come to terms with yet another femicide.

Communities of Witsand and Atlantis held a peaceful protest in front of the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

#JusticeforCharneViljoen Community members have come together in support of the family. GLS pic.twitter.com/pzxAlSkneS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2021

They said every week young people and women were being killed by their partners.

“My problem is that her friend was stabbed by the exact same person and he was not arrested,” said one of the protestors.

The suspect will appear in court on Thursday.

