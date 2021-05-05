ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang welcomes Ace Magashule suspension

Ace Magashule was served with a suspension letter on Monday which was signed off by his Deputy Jessie Duarte.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang said the party's decision to suspend its secretary general Ace Magashule was the ANC leadership beginning to show its muscle.

“The handling of this matter was very sloppy from the beginning to say the least.

"To tell the public that those people who are facing charges of corruption and other serious offences would be given 30 days in which to decide to step aside voluntarily and suspended if they didn’t do that, to then come up with a position that the national working committee would do this was really poor,” Msimang said before commending the ANC leadership for the suspension.

Magashule was served with a suspension letter on Monday which was signed off by his Deputy Jessie Duarte. He is the most senior leader affected by the ANC's 2017 step aside resolution which states that those facing corruption or serious criminal charges should step aside or face suspension.

Magashule will no longer be allowed to carry out his duties as the party's Secretary-General and he will also not be allowed to make public pronouncements on its behalf.

